Family member of Tom Holland in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

'Deadpool & Wolverine' stunt coordinator reveals surprising connection of Tom Holland to the MCU film

July 30, 2024

In a world of surprises, the brother of Tom Holland appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine as a cameo in the group of many Merc with a Mouth from the Void.

This was revealed by the stunt coordinator George Cottle who worked on the film.

Also serving as a second unit director, he shared a photo of Harry Holland in a behind-the-scenes setting to his Instagram.

“When [Shawn Levy] and [Ryan Reynolds] set the bar so ******* high, even the stunt team needed a special guest star!!," he captioned.

“It may not [be] the Holland the world wanted, but it was the Holland we all needed!!," adding, “Harry Holland, You smashed it, my friend,” Cottle added, with the hashtag #Haroldpool."

Ryan Reynolds hilarously posted the post on his social media commenting, “This is how I find out?!? You tell me?” To which, Harry replied, “Lots of cameos in Deadpool”.

The surprising revelation comes after the Deadpool & Wolverine lead stars express their wish to work with Tom in Spider-Man.

“If I could pick one, I’d love to play with Spider-Man,” the Green Lanter star said.

Nodding in agreement, Hugh Jackman said, “I agree. He’s so cool. That would be great. And he’s young. We could pile on him and abuse him. You know, just yell at him.”

Ryan added, “You can’t hurt him! You can hit him as hard as you want. He gets right back up.”

