Post Malone 'believed' Blake Shelton's song 'Austin' was written about him

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, revealed that he always believed Blake Shelton's song Austin was written about him, as reported by Bang Premier.

Malone recently collaborated with Shelton for his track Pour Me A Drink from his album F-1 Trillion.

Shelton recalled, "Post’s real name is Austin, and he told me that when he was a kid, his mom told him that that song was written about him."

"That’s what he told me, and he said he believed it. His mom was, I guess, the country music fan in the family, and his dad was the rock guy. So, I guess that’s how Post Malone was created," he added.

Blake Shelton, the country music star, who is married to Gwen Stefani still doesn't know the answer to why Malone chose him for collaboration.

He said, "He’s just so excited about music. I mean, literally, we spent an hour one night him just with his iPod playing me music that he is fired up about. I still, to this day, have never asked him, ‘Hey, why me? Why did you call me for this?"

Shelton said that he didn't ask the singer "because at the end of the day, I just, for whatever reason, he asked me to do it - I’m proud."

"I’m proud of that record. I’m proud to have worked with him. I think he’s an incredibly talented guy. Now that I’ve spent some time with him, it’s no mystery to me that he’s as huge as he is as an artist and successful as he is because he’s just somebody that you just love being around. He’s just so much fun," he added.