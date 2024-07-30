 
Critics of Marvel get answer from 'Captain America 4' star

'Captain America' star Tim Blake Nelson gives a befitting reply to the Marvel critics

July 30, 2024

Tim Blake Nelson who is set to appear in Captain America: Brave New World has a perfect response for those who believe "Marvel is not real cinema."

Speaking to The Wrap at San Diego Comic-Con, the Incredible Hulk star said, "Marvel has become this phenomenon that's unprecedented in the history of cinema." 

He continued, "These scores of movies with characters moving in and out of one another's storylines, coming together, going back apart, fighting against one another in a single universe: it's never happened before in movies."

"When people attack these movies as, 'Well, it's not real cinema' or, 'It's the death of cinema,' I actually think it's keeping cinema alive, and I really mean that."

The response was aimed at a growing criticism of the MCU from Hollywood titans including Martin Scorsese to Quentin Tarantino.

Not to mention, the comic franchise for, quite some years, facing what Avengers director Anthony Russo called "superhero fatigue."

"I think it’s fatigue in general. The superhero fatigue question was around long before the work we were doing," he told GamesRadar+. "So, it's sort of an eternal complaint, like we always used to cite this back in our early days with superhero work." 

He continued, "People used to complain about westerns in the same way but they lasted for decades and decades and decades. They were continually reinvented and brought to new heights as they went on."

