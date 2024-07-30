Nicole Kidman, lookalike daughter turn heads in Paris after Olympic Games

Nicole Kidman attended OMEGA event with her lookalike daughter Sunday Rose in Paris.

On Monday night, Nicole and 16-year-old attended the event together after spending the day at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The actress dazzled in a chic white co-ord ensemble paired with matching heels. Meanwhile, Rose sported a fashionable grey suit showcasing her unique sense of style.

Nicole Kidman and daughter Sunday Rose appeared to be having a great time together

The mother-daughter duo appeared to be having a great time, laughing and smiling.

Nicole also shares a 13-year-old daughter, Faith Margaret, with husband Keith Urban, and has two adopted children, Connor and Isabella with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Recently, Nicole opened up about her relationship with Cruise while reflecting on their work with director Stanley Kubrick on the 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut.

"When Tom and I first started with Stanley, it was at his home, and we didn't even go over to the sets at Pinewood [Studios]," she told Los Angeles Times.

Nicole added, "Six, eight weeks passed, and we're wondering, 'Are we ever going to start? ' And we just wouldn't start. We were getting comfortable with each other, comfortable enough to throw out ideas."