Meghan Markle secret ‘dinner parties' as she goes ‘below the radar' with pals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not rubbing off shoulders with A-listen Hollywood celebrities for a reason.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are happy to be with low-key stars, have made a conscious choice to be discreet.

Speaking to Vanity Fair's podcast Dynasty: The Royal Family’s Most Challenging Year, royal expert Katie Nicholl explained: "Personally, I have to say I’ve been a little underwhelmed with the celebrities who they've [Harry and Meghan] been hanging out with. Don't get me wrong - I love Kevin Costner - he’s fabulous, but I thought they’d be mingling far more with the A-List.

Katie added: “I thought we’d see them out far more with Oprah [Winfrey], and Gwyneth [Paltrow], and that sort of crowd, and they haven’t been."

She then conjectured: "Perhaps that is all part of them wanting to live a life that is a bit more below the radar; that doesn’t end up getting them papped, that doesn’t end up getting them in all the celebrity magazines, and actually, in Montecito, they’re able to do that. I'm sure there’s a whole plethora of VIP dinner parties that are taking place at theirs that we have no idea about."