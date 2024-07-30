Photo: Jennifer Lopez was waiting for Ben Affleck amid 55th birthday bash: Report

Jennifer Lopez was reportedly missing husband Ben Affleck at her 55th birthday.

As fans will be aware, a number of A-listed celebrities and family arrived to attend the Bridgerton-themed birthday party of the On The Floor hitmaker.

However, Jennifer’s husband Ben Affleck, who is reportedly living separately from the multihyphenate, was nowhere to be found at this bash.

Instead, he was papped enjoying his solo-time Los Angeles, which further confirmed the marital strain between the couple, once known as “Bennifer.”

As per a new report of In Touch, an insider dished that Jennifer Lopez was hopeful that her husband will come to visit her amid marital woes.

“Jennifer knew better,” the source began and added, “but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up.”

They went on to address, “Some of the guests thought so, too.”

The insider also spilled the beans and shared, “Ben’s absence was definitely noticed. While it was the elephant in the room, no one dared to ask the birthday girl about it.”

“Jennifer’s been putting on a brave face through it all. But this isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in her life,” the continued to mention.

Conclusively, the insider remarked about the mother of two, “All Jennifer wants is a lasting love,” adding, “and she thought she had that with Ben.”