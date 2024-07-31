 
Halsey asks for ‘human decency' from fans as ‘I almost died'

Halsey speaks about receiving hatred from her fans

July 31, 2024

Halsey has touched upon the impact of negative comments she recovers from fans.

The singer turned to Tumblr this week to talk about how public opinion has given her sleepless nights where she kept questioning her career.

The ‘Without You’ hitmaker said: "My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet. Not speaking for all of you, of course.”

The singer further wrote: "But it used to be just a minority that were awful to me and now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am."

Halsey then added that it's difficult "to want to engage in a space that is completely devoid of any kindness, sympathy, patience; or to be honest human decency. Especially after years of hiding from the interactions for fear that this EXACT thing would happen."

“I don’t know man. I almost lost my life," they said before adding: "I am not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore. I can’t spiritually afford it.”

Halsey then reflected: “When I got sick all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of THIS again, but I don’t even know what *this* is anymore and I want to crawl in a hole and I regret coming back."

