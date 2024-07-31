Meghan Markle's engagement interviewer breaks silence on bizarre claims

Meghan Markle's comments about her 2017 engagement interview with BBC presenter Mishal Husain continue to raise questions.



In her Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex claimed the interview was an "orchestrated reality show" and "rehearsed."

"It was, you know, rehearsed," Meghan said. "So we did the thing out with the press, and then we went right inside, took the coat off, sat down and did the interview. So it was all in that same moment."

However, Husain has broken her silence over the Duchess’ comments, admitting she was surprised by her remarks and recalled the interview as a joyful conversation with a couple in love.

Speaking with Saga Magazine, Husain said, "When the Duchess of Sussex said that my engagement interview with her and Harry was an ‘orchestrated reality show,’ I didn’t know what to make of it.”

"They seemed to have thought through what their new lives would be like and what marriage would mean for her life in particular," added Husain.

"There was nothing that pointed to what would happen… It was two people who were full of joy in each other and life."

Sharing her two cents on the matter, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that Meghan and Prince Harry were ‘very much in control of the narrative.’

"Meghan claimed that the interview was an orchestrated reality show and Husain wasn't empathetic or warm enough to do the interview," Chard said.

She added, "It seems Meghan put on quite a performance and she and Harry were very much in control of their narrative.”

"I believe discrepancies in Harry and Meghan’s story have led people to question why there are so many contradictions. It makes people suspect their motives."