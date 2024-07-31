Meghan Markle, Prince Harry instill new fear in Kate Middleton amid cancer

Kate Middleton received another blow after she was told of Meghan Markle’s 'mouth-piece’ Omid Scobie’s new project, based around an American press agent working at Buckingham Palace.



While the series titled, Royal Spin, is a fictional show, its alleged similarities to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story have raised concerns, especially for the cancer-stricken Princess Kate.

A source close to the couple revealed that the Princess of Wales is "incredibly worried" about potential storylines, while William has assured her that the public will see through any inaccuracies.

“The synopsis of the show mirrors Meghan and Harry’s story while hiding behind the guise of a fictional drama, and Kate is incredibly worried about potential storylines,” a source told Closer Magazine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have never missed an opportunity to humiliate the Waleses, either through interviews, their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, or his memoir, Spare.

Hence, Kate is scared that the forthcoming fictional show will have indirect references to her or William’s life, and with her ongoing cancer treatment, she feels unable to handle any additional stress.

“Ever since Kate and William were told that the show had been bought by Universal, they’ve been caught up in a fresh wave of panic and dread about the impending bombshells and claims,” they said.

“It’s presented as fiction, but that doesn’t stop the possibility of some storylines being close to the knuckle and hinting at actual rows.

“They know it could still be a brutal exposé. William worries that Kate simply can’t take anymore,” the insider said, before adding, “William has of course assured her that the public will see straight through it just like always.”