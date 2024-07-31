 
Prince William's Earthshot Prize makes big announcement amid Kate Middleton's cancer treatment

Prince William's Earthshot Prize made the announcement on its official website

July 31, 2024

Prince William's Earthshot Prize has made a big announcement about the third Innovation Summit this year.

The future king had launched the contest in 2020 to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges, with plans to award $1 million Earthshot Prizes in five flagship categories annually until 2030.

The Earthshot Prize made the major announcement on its official website.

The announcement reads, the Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies will co-host the third Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on September 24, 2024, in New York City, during Climate Week NYC and the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly.

It also said on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, “The countdown begins for our third Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit with Bloomberg Philanthropies.

“On the September 24th in NYC, we'll be unveiling 15 new #EarthshotPrize Finalists with groundbreaking solutions to repair our planet.”

