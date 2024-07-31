Will Prince William attend Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit 2024 in New York?

Prince William visited New York City to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in September 2023.



Now, as the Earthshot Prize, launched by Prince William in 2020, has announced that the third Innovation Summit will be held in New York City in September this year, royal fans are speculating whether the Prince of Wales will attend amid Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment.

The announcement reads, the Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies will co-host the third Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on September 24, 2024, in New York City, during Climate Week NYC and the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly.

According to the People Magazine, the late September date falls after his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis return to school following the summer holidays.

Also, no expectations have been set for Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's return to public work as she continues cancer treatment.

The announcement further says Michael Bloomberg, Global Advisor to the Winners of The Earthshot Prize, will address this year’s Summit.

Other featured speakers will include policymakers, business leaders, climate innovators, and previous Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists.

The full lineup of speakers will be announced in due course.