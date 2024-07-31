Zendaya recalls hard time auditioning for Disney movie 'Descendants'

Zendaya went through a hard time auditioning for Disney movie 'Descendants'

Zendaya auditioned a number of times for the 2015 Disney Channel movie Descendants that centered around the teenage children of classic Disney villains.

According to Deadline, former Disney Channel vice president of casting and talent relations Cornelia Frame stated that The 27-year-old actress tried too much in order to land a role in the original TV movie.

In this regards, Cornelia Frame began at length by admitting, “Zendaya did audition many times for Descendants, and that was a big deal,” during a recent interview on the Magical Rewind podcast.

Frame recounted by saying, “It was a really big deal. She auditioned over and over and really wanted it. It just ended up not going her way. Now that I think about it, I'm like, ‘Would Spider-Man have happened right at that same time?’ Things happen for a reason, and you do often book this other thing that's amazing when you don't get something else.”

According to Daily Mail, Frame also stated that Zendaya “put so much effort and so much work into, it, too. It's just one of those things.”

As per the earlier publication, the musical fantasy TV movie Descendants premiered in 2015 on the Disney Channel and centered on the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar and Cruella de Vil.

As far Zendaya is concerned, at the time of its premiere, Zendaya starred in the Disney Channel series K.C. Undercover and went on to act in additional two seasons of the spy comedy.