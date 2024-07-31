Katie Price set to get another facial surgery amid bankruptcy accusation

Katie Price admits travelling to Turkey as she misses her bankruptcy court hearing

Katie Price confirmed that she is travelling to Turkey for facial surgery, to be filmed in a new documentary, after failing to attend a recent bankruptcy hearing.



The former glamour model did not appear at a scheduled £760,000 bankruptcy court hearing on Tuesday and she puts up a story that she is going for yet another facial surgery.

It is pertinent to mention that a warrant has since been issued, with Katie, admitting that she's “doing the best she can” to rectify her financial issues after receiving “very clear warnings” that she needed to attend court.

While taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, the mother-of-five denied recent claims that she has travelled to the Trio Clinic Turkey after being turned down by other cosmetic surgeons.

Katie Price began at length by admitting, “I'm filming my new documentary. The reason I've chose the Trio Clinic is because I've had friends who have had surgery there and in my opinion they are the best for what I want doing. I can't wait, they're amazing, and they're thorough here.”

Furthermore, Price also shared a statement on her Instagram account as she stated that she is aware of the severity of her financial situation.

Price recounted by saying, “The media in my opinion once again are trying to cause continued humiliation to myself and family. There are far greater and more pressing issues going on around the world that are more important and I'm sure most people are bored reading stories that are constantly misrepresented.”

According to Daily Mail, during May, Katie claimed on her own podcast that she has been signed off from appearing in court for her mental health, after receiving backlash for missing her last bankruptcy hearing to go on holiday to Cyprus.