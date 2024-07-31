Jax Taylor decides to join in-patient facility for mental health

The reality TV show The Valley’s star, Jax Taylor has decided to seek in-patient treatment for his mental health struggles.

On Tuesday, July 30, Jax Taylor’s representative shared with TMZ, "Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast”.

A rep for Jax continued by saying, "He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter".

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor is struggling with mental health after his separation with Brittany Cartwright.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been together since 2015, and got married on June 29,2019. The couple announced their separation, in February and they have a three-year-old son named Cruz Michael Cauchi.

However, the couple attended The White House Correspondents Dinner together on April 27, 2024.

Jax opened up to Entertainment Tonight at the time and shared, “We’re just trying to figure things out, given you real-time, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I am definitely working on myself right now. The separation has definitely been good for me. I miss her a lot. So, I don’t know, we’ll see if she’ll take me back.”

Over the weekend, Taylor posted on Instagram, an inspirational quote that states, “Be strong enough to stand alone, smart enough to know when you need help, and brave enough to ask for it”