Channing Tatum all praises for Ryan Reynolds after Deadpool & Wolverine

Channing Tatum is rooting for his friend Ryan Reynolds amid the Deadpool & Wolverine hype.

Tatum, 41, took to Instagram with an appreciation post for Reynolds, 47, with photos of himself posing with the latter.

The picture was taken nearly a decade apart at the same Comic-Con that Reynolds unveiled a sneak peek of the first Deadpool film, which Channing was in the audience to see.

"I ran back stage right after and found him and I think I just hugged him and was like holy s*** you did it man," he recalled there, before adding, "It's perfect."

The Step Up star admitted that he did not know Reynolds that closely but even since then, and added, "there is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than Ryan."

He shared some subtle Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers and thanked Reynolds for helping him revive a character who was close to his heart as well.

"I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever," Channing ended the post by writing, referencing the X-Men superhero that he was intending to play in a standalone film.