Lisa Marie Presley's memoir gets major update

Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley has announced a major updates about her mother’s memoir.



Keough will go on a book tour for Lisa Marie Presley's memoir From Here to the Great Unknown.

For this, Keough’s representative for the publisher Random House announced that she will visit six cities to meet fans and talk about the upcoming book.

A statement reads, "Sometimes the most famous among us are the least known. Join @RileyKeough for a one-of-a-kind conversation as she pays tribute to her mother Lisa Marie Presley's incredible memory with the release of their memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown.”

"Joined by a special guest in six different cities, Riley will dive into a legendary tale of American royalty, family ties, the highs and lows of fame, love, grief, and the unbreakable bond between a mother and daughter."



The actress will kick off the tour with an appearance at The Strand at Cooper Union in New York on 9 October before making stops in Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee, London, England and St. Louis, Missouri.

She will conclude the trek with a talk at the Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center on 20 October.

Her mother Lisa Marie died at the age of 54 in January 2023, she asked her eldest child to help her write her long-gestating memoir.

From Here to the Great Unknown is also available for pre-order. It is set for release on 8 October.