King Charles starting to fear Prince Harry's bankruptcy

King Charles fears about Prince Harry’s finances have reached a new height

July 31, 2024

King Charles is reportedly starting to grow petrified about what Prince Harry will be forced into, once his money runs dry.

Royal reporter Robert Jobson made this revelation public in his upcoming book Catherine: The Princess of Wales.

According to an extract of it, by the Daily Mail, “What worries His Majesty, and his top team,’ says a Palace official, ‘is what is going to happen when all the money runs out’,” given how much of a plague Prince Harry is being.

In regards to this the expert also went as far as to suggest possible avenues that the Sussexes are looking into and they reportedly involve “trying to find an income stream […] that doesn’t involve dishing dirt on the Royal Family” because “the public have wearied of their constant complaints.”

