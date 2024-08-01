Chrissy Teigen breaks her silence after son Miles's diabetes speculation

Chrissy Teigen addressed the concerns of her followers about her son Miles's health after a recent photo.



Fans first began wondering if Miles has diabetes after Teigen posted a photo on Sunday, July 28 from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the picture, Miles who is holding up a sign can be seen wearing his insulin pump.

The 38-year-old model took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday and shared a detailed post, announcing that her 6-year-old son has been diagnosed with type I diabetes.

The mom of four began with, "A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone and team USA.”

She went on to say, "Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform. You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible. I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already."

She revealed that a few weeks ago he was suffering from “ a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water.”

And eventually, after doctors ran a few tests he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

"Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly,” she added.

Chrissy further noted, “This post is to thank you so much for your kindness.”

For those unversed, in addition to Miles Chrissey shares three more children with her husband John Legend, Esti, Wren, and Luna.