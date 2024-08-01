50 Cent regrets beefing up with Fat Joe, Cam’ron

50 Cent admitted that he regrets beefing with Fat Joe and Cam’ron.



The 49-year-old rapper whose real name is Curtis Jackson III spoke out about his beef with Fat Joe and Cam’ron.

50 Cent told the Hollywood Reporter in an exclusive interview, "Look, I think we wasted too much time arguing, me and Fat Joe, me and Cam’ron.”

He went on to say, "There’s other guys like Jada[kiss], we cleared it up easier. But we wasted time because it was just the competitive nature. It wasn’t like we crossed paths and had real heat for each other."

While calling Joe ‘more like’ him, the In da Club rapper said, "When we’re at odds, we are at odds, and we did that for a long time"

"And because of his loyalty to Irv [Gotti] and Ja because he worked with them, I was seeing him not be happy from the things that were making me happy,” he continued.

"It’s easy for me to say, 'F*** you,' if what makes me happy makes you unhappy, then we’re not on the same page and it turns into some s***, and I couldn’t pinpoint what exactly happened,” the Many Men rapper further added.

While talking about how their beef started he said that there was "no altercation or no specific thing that created it."

However, the issue has been resolved and they are friends now.

50 Cent noted, "Now he’s like my friend, and I don’t care that he has relationships with people that I don’t, because he’s always had those relationships.”