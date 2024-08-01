Justin Bieber, wife Hailey create buzz with church looks

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber make fancy fashion statement

Hailey Bieber was recently spotted with Justin Bieber as they made their way to attend church services.



The model, who is expecting her first baby with the singer, made a lavish style statement on their at the Church, located in Beverly Hills, as per pictures shared by Daily Mail.

Hailey chose a black outfit for her day out, opting for a black leather jacket, featuring puffy sleeves and two overlapping collars.



The 27-year-old mother-to-be paired the jacket with a white shirt, and wore shiny pumps. She was also seen holding a cheetah-print handbag.

She completed her glamourous look by wearing a pair of slim black sunglasses.

Justin, on other hand, opted for a casual look as he a wore a gray zip-up hoodie with a red knit bucket hat.

The 30-year-old singer donned a black Bob Marley T-shirt and jeans shorts with oversized fuzzy brown Louis Vuitton slippers.

The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together in May through their official Instagram account, along with a series of photos and videos.



Justin and Hailey got married at a courthouse on September 13, 2018. The Biebers' second wedding took place in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.