 
Geo News

Kanye West finds a buyer for his Malibu 'bomb shelter'

Kanye West turned a beach house into a bat cave in 2021. The property finally has an interested buyer

By
Web Desk
|

August 01, 2024

Kanye West finds a buyer for his Malibu bomb shelter
Kanye West finds a buyer for his Malibu 'bomb shelter'

Kanye West has finally managed to sell his oceanfront mansion at a compromised rate.

The 4,000-square-foot property was initially a five-bed-and-four-bath property designed by Pritzker prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, someone he refers to as the “greatest living architect” and the “Ye of all the architects.”

However, West then made drastic changes to the mansion transformed it for "clarity, simplicity, and a kind of self-reliance” by stripping it of features like air-conditioning, water, power and cable.

This meant hiring construction workers to gut the property, removing the custom wood cabinetry, painting over the wood, demolishing the chimneys and hammering away at the marble walls.

After owning the property for nearly three years, West decided to put it on the market in January 2024, listing it for $53 million.

The price was then reduced to $39 million after a $12 million price cut, as per DailyMail.

Kim Kardashian fangirls over Gwyneth Paltrow
Kim Kardashian fangirls over Gwyneth Paltrow
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'already married'? Fans are convinced
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'already married'? Fans are convinced
Amy Robach believes in 'me first' in T.J. Holmes romance video
Amy Robach believes in 'me first' in T.J. Holmes romance
Katie Price's son Junior Andre reacts to new plastic surgery
Katie Price's son Junior Andre reacts to new plastic surgery
Adele reveals reason behind 'working out like an athlete' ahead of Munich show
Adele reveals reason behind 'working out like an athlete' ahead of Munich show
Taylor Swift Swift gives vital information to fans before concert
Taylor Swift Swift gives vital information to fans before concert
Lottie Tomlinson opens up about her mother and sister's death video
Lottie Tomlinson opens up about her mother and sister's death
Prince William plans major change in royal tradition despite King Charles' will
Prince William plans major change in royal tradition despite King Charles' will