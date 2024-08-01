Kanye West finds a buyer for his Malibu 'bomb shelter'

Kanye West has finally managed to sell his oceanfront mansion at a compromised rate.

The 4,000-square-foot property was initially a five-bed-and-four-bath property designed by Pritzker prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, someone he refers to as the “greatest living architect” and the “Ye of all the architects.”

However, West then made drastic changes to the mansion transformed it for "clarity, simplicity, and a kind of self-reliance” by stripping it of features like air-conditioning, water, power and cable.

This meant hiring construction workers to gut the property, removing the custom wood cabinetry, painting over the wood, demolishing the chimneys and hammering away at the marble walls.

After owning the property for nearly three years, West decided to put it on the market in January 2024, listing it for $53 million.

The price was then reduced to $39 million after a $12 million price cut, as per DailyMail.