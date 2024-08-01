King Charles eager to end feud with Prince Harry as days go by amid cancer

King Charles is eager to reconcile with his estranged son, Prince Harry, as days go by amid his battle with potentially life threatening condition.



According to royal commentator Michael Cole, the monarch’s desire for reconciliation is also driven by concerns about the Duke of Sussex’s future.

Despite their years-long feud, Charles is willing to put aside differences and offer financial support to, the expert shared with GB News.

“King Charles has had a tap of the shoulder from fate”, he said. “He’s got cancer. He, above all, wants reconciliation with his younger son.”

“He would perhaps take a view that if he can help his son, he will. The door has already been opened,” Cole continued.

“He is always open to Prince Harry, even though he said some very unkind, uncharitable and very hurtful things not just about the King, but the Queen,” he added.

“Queen Camilla, Prince William and the Princess of Wales. There’s a lot of bad blood there, I’m afraid.”