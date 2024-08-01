Taylor Swift Swift gives vital information to fans before concert

Ahead of her show in Warsaw, Taylor Swift says to fans coming to the concert to not "panic" if they listen to loud sirens because it will be in honour of the Polish freedom fighters of World War II.



Her tweet on social media comes at a time when the European country is set to celebrate the 80th anniversary of a 63-day revolt started by Polish insurgents against Nazi German occupation known to be as Warsaw Uprising in 1944.

However, thousands of Swifties who will visit the Polish capital will be seemingly unaware of this celebration when the city comes to a halt to listen to the alarm sirens on August 1, at about 5. p.m, matching the starting timing of the rebellion.

"To the people who are coming to the concert on August 1st don't panic if you heard sirens alarm about 5 p.m. It will be the 80th anniversary & planes!," she shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Similarly, a Polish news website Onet also ran the warning saying, "Important message for all Swifties who are going to the concert," the article continued.

"We ask you to remain calm and not to panic. In this way every year residents pay tribute to the heroes of 1944. Those who will be at that moment already outside the stadium, please remain quiet and get up."