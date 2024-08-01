Amy Robach believes in 'me first' in T.J. Holmes romance

After being booted out of GMA3, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been on the lookout for a new opening at networks to get back at their anchor roles. However, sources warn the blonde journalist will "always put her interest first."



Insiders reveal the 51-year-old is “lobbying hard” for a return to her own old spot at the ABC daytime talk show.

“Amy’ll always put her own interests first," however bird chirps the mother-of-two is making a case of two, in this case, her partner, "to get hired as a package deal since they love working together. They’re putting the word out, schmoozing with the right people, and ready to pounce when the opportunity arises."

Emboldened by fans' reactions, the tipster tattled to In Touch that the pair believed "they’ve been wronged, but at the same time they’re desperate for redemption."

“They get a lot of fan letters. That stokes their egos so they’re keeping an eye on all the networks to see who could use a ratings boost.”