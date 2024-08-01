 
Geo News

Khloé Kardashian proud as 2-year-old Tatum drives black Lamborghini

Khloé Kardashian share two kids son Tatum and daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson

By
Web Desk
|

August 01, 2024

Khloe Kardashian proud as 2-year-old Tatum drives black Lamborghini

Khloé Kardashian shared some driving lessons with her son Tatum.

Taking to Instagram Story on Wednesday, Khloé posted an adorable video of her 2-year-old son driving his toy Lamborghini.

In the video, Tatum accidently crashed his mini car into the wall in their Los Angeles home.

The Good American founder encouraged Tatum saying, "You got it, keep driving."

"Go, yay!" she cheered as Tatum maneuvered the black car in their living room.

In the next clip as Tatum's car collided with the white wall, Khloe said, "You’re gonna crash into the wall."

"Go! Yay! You’re learning," the proud mom exclaimed in the video as he continues driving.

The Kardashians star shares Tatum along with her 6-year-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson.

Tatum recently celebrated his second birthday with a dinosaur-themed party.

The bash featured themed snacks, activities, and decorations, including a balloon arch, a three-tier cake, a dinosaur egg piñata, and a giant dinosaur figurine. Dad Tristan Thompson was also present at the party.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'already married'? Fans are convinced
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'already married'? Fans are convinced
Amy Robach believes in 'me first' in T.J. Holmes romance video
Amy Robach believes in 'me first' in T.J. Holmes romance
Katie Price's son Junior Andre reacts to new plastic surgery
Katie Price's son Junior Andre reacts to new plastic surgery
Adele reveals reason behind 'working out like an athlete' ahead of Munich show
Adele reveals reason behind 'working out like an athlete' ahead of Munich show
Taylor Swift Swift gives vital information to fans before concert
Taylor Swift Swift gives vital information to fans before concert
Lottie Tomlinson opens up about her mother and sister's death video
Lottie Tomlinson opens up about her mother and sister's death
Prince William plans major change in royal tradition despite King Charles' will
Prince William plans major change in royal tradition despite King Charles' will
Sharon Stone leaves fans concerned with her injury
Sharon Stone leaves fans concerned with her injury