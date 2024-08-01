Khloé Kardashian proud as 2-year-old Tatum drives black Lamborghini

Khloe Kardashian proud as 2-year-old Tatum drives black Lamborghini

Khloé Kardashian shared some driving lessons with her son Tatum.



Taking to Instagram Story on Wednesday, Khloé posted an adorable video of her 2-year-old son driving his toy Lamborghini.

In the video, Tatum accidently crashed his mini car into the wall in their Los Angeles home.

The Good American founder encouraged Tatum saying, "You got it, keep driving."

"Go, yay!" she cheered as Tatum maneuvered the black car in their living room.

In the next clip as Tatum's car collided with the white wall, Khloe said, "You’re gonna crash into the wall."

"Go! Yay! You’re learning," the proud mom exclaimed in the video as he continues driving.

The Kardashians star shares Tatum along with her 6-year-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson.

Tatum recently celebrated his second birthday with a dinosaur-themed party.

The bash featured themed snacks, activities, and decorations, including a balloon arch, a three-tier cake, a dinosaur egg piñata, and a giant dinosaur figurine. Dad Tristan Thompson was also present at the party.