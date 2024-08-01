Taylor Swift heard Little Big Town's 'harmonies' in song 'Better Man'

Taylor Swift heard Little Big Town's 'harmonies' for song 'Better Man'

Taylor Swift just knew what song would skyrocket Little Big Town’s fame.

The award-winning country music band, comprised of Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet released a song titled, Better Man back in 2016 as a part of their album The Breaker, a track that found huge success commercially as well as among fans.

Better Man, that eventually won Fairchild, Westbrook, Schlapman and Sweet a Grammy Award in the category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance, was written by none other than Taylor Swift herself.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine about the moment the Lover crooner contacted them, Sweet said, "We were all at home, one day off the road. We were out with Luke Bryan on tour. I got an email one night, and it was Taylor Swift, so I was like, "What is this?" I read it, and she was like, "Hey, I have this song. I've had it for a little while. I hear your harmonies on it. If you like it, great. If not, no big deal.’”

As Sweet played the song to the rest of her three members, all of them were “amazed that [Taylor] would send us the song. Then it turned out to be a beautiful match for us,” he added.