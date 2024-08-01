'I Know What You Did Last Summer' star Brandy wants in on sequel

I Know What You Did Last Summer actress Brandy is excited about the possibility of returning for the sequel.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Brandy expressed her excitement to reprise her role as Karla Wilson in the 1998 film.

Brandy revealed that she has not yet been contacted about the new sequel.

"I need them to give me a call because I survived in that movie!" she said.

Brandy added, "I came out in the end, bloodied up, ready to go. I did not die in that film!"

The Front Room actress also reached out to her former co-stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., who are reportedly in talks to return for the new film.

"Jennifer, Freddie, hit me up!" she said.

The new sequel was first announced in February 2023, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson set to direct and Leah McKendrick writing the script.

The film is expected to continue the story from the original 1997 movie, which follows a group of friends haunted by a mysterious killer.