Matt Damon shares working experience with wife Luciana Barroso in 'The Instigators'

'The Instigators' will hit cinemas on August 2, 2024

August 01, 2024

Matt Damon shared his working experience with his wife, Luciana Barroso, in the upcoming project, The Instigators.

The 53-year-old actor discussed his teaming up with his wife as a producer during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of the upcoming film.

"She's been reading every script and watching every cut of every movie for 21 years. This is the first time we ever kind of codified it," explained Matt.

He further said, "She didn't even want to take the credit. She was there every day, she was doing all this work on the script, and then she was like, 'Nah, I don't want to take the credit.'"

"The other producers on the movie, at the end of the movie -- and I had nothing to do with it -- they came of their own volition [and said], 'If you're not taking credit, we're not taking credit,'" Matt continued. "[It was] very sweet. She succumbed and took the credit.”

The Instigators will be released in theaters on August 2, 2024.

