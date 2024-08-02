Photo: Sam Asghari to play villain after Britney Spears divorce

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears finalized their divorce last year.

In a new conversation with Us Weekly, the acting sensation got candid about his penchant for playing villains and revealed who inspired him to do so.

He began the chat by explaining, “Just watching Simu, who plays my boss, just watching him play this bad guy [when] he’s such a nice person in real life, made me realize that these are the type of roles that I should be focusing more on as well.”

“I learned so much from Simu,” the 30-year-old also admitted.

For those unversed, Sam Asghari stars alongside Simu Liu, John Cena and Awkwafina in upcoming comedy flick, Jackpot!

Gushing over his other co-stars, Sam expressed, “Awkwafina is such a great comedian and her comedic timing is so on point.”

He continued, “That is the reason she is who she is,” noting, “She was born for comedy.”

“And John Cena, I’ve always been super impressed with the crossover from WWE to on screen acting. And I never knew how much of a professional he was. It was just such a fun experience to be part of this cast,” Sam concluded.