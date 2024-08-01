Photo: Ozzy Osbourne shares rare details about new friend: 'He had a rough beginning'

Ozzy Osbourne's new furry buddy is getting along well with the family.

Speaking on the latest episode of his SiriusXM radio show Ozzy Speaks, the Black Sabbath member shared that his new furry friend had quickly adjusted to the household.

The musician also spilled the beans on his foster dog’s name, Bugzy, and revealed, “He was gonna be [named] Andy for a second.”

“I wish he was, because I can remember … [Bugzy],” he also expressed.

He also mentioned that his furry buddy has a history of being mistreated by a former owner, but his new owners treat him like a family member.

Ozzy disclosed, “He had a rough beginning. Somebody set him on fire and f******* starved him and everything.”

“So, I paid for his medical bills, and I said, ‘Can we have him?’ … I said to [my wife] Sharon, ‘Get on the f******* phone and see what we can do,’” he also recalled.

But, “He’s on the f***** bed at night with me now, farting,” Ozzy continued.

Wrapping up the discussion, Ozzy recounted, “Sharon said the other day, she said, ‘You know what? It’s like he’s … always been here.’”