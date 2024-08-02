Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman in Me' to become a biopic

Britney Spears' biopic, which is based on her memoir, is officially greenlit.



On August 1, Universal Pictures made a public announcement of officially gaining the rights to the singer’s best-selling memoir The Women in Me.

According to a press release the auction of the pop star’s 2023 memoir was "highly competitive”.

Jon M. Chu who has recently directed Wicked, will helm the biography while Marc Platt is set to produce.

Currently, no announcement regarding the cast has been made.

Moreover, Spears took to her official X account and teased the working of on her biopic.

She wrote, “Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt.”

“He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned,” Spears added.

For those unversed, on October 24, 2023, the Toxic singer released her first-ever memoir.

In her memoir, she has revealed everything about her rise to fame, her previous relationships, her whole process of conservatorship, and many more.

Additionally, the audiobook edition of The Woman in Me is narrated by Michelle Williams.