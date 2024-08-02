Jon Bon Jovi takes a playful dig at Taylor Swift amid 'Forever' album success

Jon Bon Jovi takes a playful dig at Taylor Swift amid 'Forever' success

Jon Bon Jovi just talked about the long-lasting legacy of his work and a rather light-hearted comparison to Taylor Swift.

In a conversation with Karson & Kennedy of Mix 104.1 he addressed the success of his latest album, Forever, released on June 7, 2024.

“When you’re in good health and have written songs that people remember all these years, we didn’t even dip a toe into our catalogue of hits,” he told the hosts.

“It’s astounding the relationship we have had with this audience by a large for four decades,” the Waves singer added, praising his fan base.

Taking a humorous dig at the current pop sensation, Taylor Swift, he continued “If it weren’t for that pesky Taylor girl, we would have been number one everywhere,” which prompted some laughs around him.

“Isn’t it fantastic that, you know, on our 18th album, we’re still having big hit successes. So its knock on wood and why not be joyful?” Jon Bon Jovi stated, addressing the love and popularity Forever received in a short span of time.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.