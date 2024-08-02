Colleen Hoover reveals dealing with criticism as 'It Ends With Us' nears release

Colleen Hoover just revealed how she deals with criticism and hate amid writing fame.

As her work got more and more attention after Hoover put all of it out for the world to read, including her popular book, It Ends With Us, that received widespread criticism for display of domestic violence, she believed quitting social media was not the solution.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, she stated, "I don't want to delete my socials and disappear just because they're not as positive as they used to be because I feel like that would be punishing the people that have gotten me where I am."

"There've been levels at my career as I've seen it kind of steadily grow, where I'm like, 'Okay, this is good. I have a positive audience. My social media is positive, let's stay here,'" she stated.

Hoover continued, "And then TikTok just blew it up and everything changed and I was like, 'Okay, how do we deal with this? How do we not internalize it?'"

She then stated how the attention from her work was "never really gone away," and a wider audience might be set to discover them soon too as her novel, It Ends With Us movie adaptation hits the theaters on August 9, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.