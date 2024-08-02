 
Christina Hall reveals if Ant Anstead will replace Josh on 'The Flip Off'

The HGTV star revealed who is going to be her partner on the upcoming competition show

August 02, 2024

Christina Hall is clearing up the air about Ant Anstead joining The Flip Off.

In a recent post of Christina, a fan suggested she include her previous partner in the highly anticipated HGTV show.

The commenter wrote, “How awesome would it be to have Ant replace Josh on The Flip Off? Ratings would go through the roof. If it happens, I need some credit. Lol.”

Originally her estranged husband Josh Hall was supposed to be part of the show before he filed for divorce on July 15.

The Christina on the Coast star called the suggestion a "genius" promotional move.

But on Wednesday Christina told Backgrid that she do not want to work with her previous partners.

She said to the outlet, “It would be good for ratings, but I can’t work with any more exes.”

"I already work with Tarek,” Christina added setting the record straight about her ex Ant joining the show.

However, she did not completely shut the door for Ant and teased the possibility of him joining in another season.

She said, “Maybe season two."

Previously, Christina has filmed the Flip or Flop hit series with her first husband Tarek El Moussa for several season after they parted their ways in March 2022. 

