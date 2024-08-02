Halsey reveals all about new song 'Lucky' with Britney Spears

Halsey spoke about the support she received from Britney Spears all the way in her latest single.



The 29-year-old musician appeared in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1 and chatted about Spears' role in the making of ‘Lucky’.



The new single is a tribute to the veteran pop star’s hit song from 2000 under the same title.

"I shared everything with her every step of the way," Halsey told the outlet.

She went on to say, "Down to, from the first demo of the song. I sent her a shot-for-shot treatment of the music video just because I wanted to make sure I was totally nailing it."

Moreover, Halsey revealed that they both had a sweet exchange of merches with each other.

“She sent me 'Lucky' merch for the 'Lucky' anniversary, and I sent her some merch and stuff like that,” the three-time Grammy nominee added.



Halsey further expressed her emotion by saying, "It's definitely like a pinch me thing. I didn't even know she knew who I was, kinda. And so every day I'm kind of just looking around being like, there's a 6-year-old girl that's freaking out."