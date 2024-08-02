Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to their fear about Archie, Lilibet

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed her views after the royal couple revealed their big fear they have as parents to Archie and Lilibet.



The California-based royals spoke about protecting Archie and Lilibet as they discussed the dangers of online content in their latest TV appearance.

Meghan says: "Our kids are young. They're three and five. But all you want to do as parents is protect them. And so, as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good."

Prince Harry said, "If you know to help. At this point, we've got to the stage where every parent needs to be a first responder. And even the best first responder in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide, that is the terrifying thing piece of this".

Sharing the video clip of Meghan and Harry’s interview to the CBS Sunday Morning, Angela tweeted, “This is beyond weird. Meghan wants to protect kids to see "what is happening on an on line space"

“Harry thinks all parents at their kids age should be a "first responder" to try to be there to stop "signs of suicide".



