 
Geo News

Cardi B's friends hopeful about her divorce with Offset this time

Cardi B's friends share their two cents on her impending divorce with Offset amid pregnancy news

By
Web Desk
|

August 02, 2024

Cardi Bs friends hopeful about her divorce with Offset this time
Cardi B's friends hopeful about her divorce with Offset this time

Cardi B's friends think it's about time the WAP rapper wraps up her on-and-off relationship to husband Offset.

The rapper, 31, has filed for divorce for the second time after her initial attempt in September 2020, over infidelity. Shortly after, Cardi announced she's expecting her third baby with the hip-hop rapper, 32.

This brings her friends to hope she really proceeds with the divorce this time. 

"It wasn't like, ‘Oh, she woke up one day, some incident happened, and this was it.' She's been very calm about everything, and she's focused on her kids," People quoted Cardi's friend. "She is excited about this new baby, and she's recording, so everything with her is actually pretty good."

The source expressed their frustration at the Up songstress' previous patch-up with Offset for getting back with him two months after she filed for divorce the first time.

"We've seen them break up, get back together, break up, get back together, and it's like we just want her to stick to her decision and just enjoy her f****** life," Cardi's friend told the outlet. "You're so successful. You've come so far in your career, just enjoy your life."

Cardi is also close to releasing her follow-up album to her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy. The source said it's 'coming at some point this year' and that the musician has 'been in the studio every night.'

"She's finishing up recording right now. There’s no exact date, but this situation is not changing anything with music," they say.

Cardi and Offset, who secretly married in 2017 in Atlanta, are already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, 6, and son Wave Set, 2½.

Billie Eilish announces exciting collaboration with British singer
Billie Eilish announces exciting collaboration with British singer
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to their fear about Archie, Lilibet video
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to their fear about Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce next ‘faux-royal' tour after Nigeria trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce next ‘faux-royal' tour after Nigeria trip
Prince Harry's potential return to Royal family sparks fears of 'backstabbing'
Prince Harry's potential return to Royal family sparks fears of 'backstabbing'
Halsey reveals all about new song 'Lucky' with Britney Spears
Halsey reveals all about new song 'Lucky' with Britney Spears
Taylor Swift certain about future with Travis Kelce: Report
Taylor Swift certain about future with Travis Kelce: Report
Christina Hall reveals if Ant Anstead will replace Josh on 'The Flip Off'
Christina Hall reveals if Ant Anstead will replace Josh on 'The Flip Off'
Chris Evans confesses 'special' love at first sight video
Chris Evans confesses 'special' love at first sight