Cardi B's friends hopeful about her divorce with Offset this time

Cardi B's friends think it's about time the WAP rapper wraps up her on-and-off relationship to husband Offset.

The rapper, 31, has filed for divorce for the second time after her initial attempt in September 2020, over infidelity. Shortly after, Cardi announced she's expecting her third baby with the hip-hop rapper, 32.

This brings her friends to hope she really proceeds with the divorce this time.

"It wasn't like, ‘Oh, she woke up one day, some incident happened, and this was it.' She's been very calm about everything, and she's focused on her kids," People quoted Cardi's friend. "She is excited about this new baby, and she's recording, so everything with her is actually pretty good."

The source expressed their frustration at the Up songstress' previous patch-up with Offset for getting back with him two months after she filed for divorce the first time.

"We've seen them break up, get back together, break up, get back together, and it's like we just want her to stick to her decision and just enjoy her f****** life," Cardi's friend told the outlet. "You're so successful. You've come so far in your career, just enjoy your life."

Cardi is also close to releasing her follow-up album to her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy. The source said it's 'coming at some point this year' and that the musician has 'been in the studio every night.'

"She's finishing up recording right now. There’s no exact date, but this situation is not changing anything with music," they say.

Cardi and Offset, who secretly married in 2017 in Atlanta, are already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, 6, and son Wave Set, 2½.

