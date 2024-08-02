 
Geo News

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stuns fans with dramatic new look

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will soon star Marvel movie ‘Kraven and the Hunter’

By
Web Desk
|

August 02, 2024

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stuns fans with dramatic new look
Aaron Taylor-Johnson stuns fans with dramatic new look

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has stunned his fans and followers with a dramatic new look.

The actor, who will soon appear in MCU film Kraven and the Hunter, surprised his 1.1 million followers on social media account with captivating new look.

The Bullet Train star took Instagram Stories and shared two pictures of himself.

His snaps contained two different pictures of the actor with different hair cuts. He captioned the pictures on the story as: ‘From one look... to another’.

On the work front, the 34-year-old actor, who was last seen in Ryan Gosling’s Fall Guy, will soon star in British crime thriller heist film Fuze, which is scheduled to release in 2025.

Taylor-Johnson's project lineup includes the tituler role in the Marvel's super-hero flick, which is set to release this year in December

He is also set to star in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, a gothic horror flick, which will release on December 25.

Moreover, the star has also joined the cast of 28 Years Later film, a long-awaited sequel to Danny Boyle's classic 2002 zombie movie titled 28 Days Later, starring Academy award winner Cillian Murphy.

Hugh Jackman shares heart aching news
Hugh Jackman shares heart aching news
Cardi B's friends hopeful about her divorce with Offset this time
Cardi B's friends hopeful about her divorce with Offset this time
Kate Middleton takes big step for monarchy amid cancer battle video
Kate Middleton takes big step for monarchy amid cancer battle
Katy Perry reveals the 143 album's alternate cover post Woman World flop
Katy Perry reveals the 143 album's alternate cover post Woman World flop
Billie Eilish announces exciting collaboration with British singer
Billie Eilish announces exciting collaboration with British singer
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to their fear about Archie, Lilibet video
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to their fear about Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce next ‘faux-royal' tour after Nigeria trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce next ‘faux-royal' tour after Nigeria trip
Prince Harry's potential return to Royal family sparks fears of 'backstabbing'
Prince Harry's potential return to Royal family sparks fears of 'backstabbing'