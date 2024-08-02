Aaron Taylor-Johnson stuns fans with dramatic new look

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has stunned his fans and followers with a dramatic new look.



The actor, who will soon appear in MCU film Kraven and the Hunter, surprised his 1.1 million followers on social media account with captivating new look.

The Bullet Train star took Instagram Stories and shared two pictures of himself.

His snaps contained two different pictures of the actor with different hair cuts. He captioned the pictures on the story as: ‘From one look... to another’.

On the work front, the 34-year-old actor, who was last seen in Ryan Gosling’s Fall Guy, will soon star in British crime thriller heist film Fuze, which is scheduled to release in 2025.

Taylor-Johnson's project lineup includes the tituler role in the Marvel's super-hero flick, which is set to release this year in December

He is also set to star in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, a gothic horror flick, which will release on December 25.

Moreover, the star has also joined the cast of 28 Years Later film, a long-awaited sequel to Danny Boyle's classic 2002 zombie movie titled 28 Days Later, starring Academy award winner Cillian Murphy.