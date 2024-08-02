 
Ryan Reynolds name drops the 'dirtiest' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costar

Ryan Reynolds starrer 'Deadpool & Wolverine' was theatrically released on July 26, 2024

Web Desk
August 02, 2024

Ryan Reynolds has name-dropped the ‘dirtiest’ Deadpool & Wolverine co-star he has ever argued with. 

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and while revealing his co-star's name, he also appreciated the qualities he likes about them.

In his post, the Free Guy actor mentioned Kidpool’s name and called her the dirtiest Deadpool.

“Only costar I argued with. Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest,” the actor captioned the post. 

He added, "But she’s also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash.”

For the unversed, the foul-mouthed Kidpool was played by Ryan and his wife Blake Lively’s seven-year-old daughter, Inez Reynolds.

Moreover, their one-year-old son Olin also played the role of Babypool in the latest MCU film.

In the film, they did not take off their masks, so it’s possible they just voiced the characters, a report suggested. 

Released on July 26, 2024 across the globe, the threequel of the super-hero movie Deadpool has earned $600 million so far.

The Shawn Levy-directorial stars Ryan as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

According to Variety, the movie has a $200 million production budget, however, the makers spent another estimated $100 million on promotion.

