Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt making massive attempts not to cross paths

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt ensure not to cross paths during film premiere

Angelina Jolie is set to promote her film in Venice next month in which she’s playing Opera legend Maria Callas.

According to Daily Mail, her former husband Brad Pitt will be there as well for his new hitman-caper movie Wolfs, with George Clooney.

As per sources, the schedules have been arranged so that the warring couple, who continue to be embroiled in legal action eight years after they split, will not be at the film festival at the same time.

Furthermore, the estranged couple have always managed never to be at the same event in Hollywood since splitting, with Jolie largely skipping red-carpet events in LA, even though she lives over there with their six children.

As per the outlet, this came after it was revealed that Brad is “distraught” and “upset” since his son Pax has been in a bike accident in Los Angeles.

Moreover, as per the publication, Pax was riding his bike without a helmet when he ran up the back of a car stopped at a red light on Sunday in Los Angeles .

According to Daily Mail, Angelina was “by his side in hospital” till he turned into a stable condition.

Additionally, Pax has been reportedly estranged from Pitt since an alleged domestic violence incident on a private jet with ex-wife Angelina in 2016 as in an Instagram post from 2020, he called his father an "awful human being."