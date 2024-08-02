Kendall Jenner reveals why she's choosy about making friends

Kendall Jenner has revealed that she is "very selective" when it comes to choosing friends.

In an interview on the Anything Goes podcast, the 28-year-old model said she does not "let a lot of people in" her life.

"I don't really let a lot people in - especially now. But I never really have since I was young. It's kind of always been part of my nature,” said Kendall.

"For me, it's an energy thing,” the brunette beauty added.

During the interview, Kendall also talked about her struggles with anxiety in recent times, saying, "For a long time, I thought it was, 'Do the meditation!' ... which, I believe in meditation, I believe that it is very helpful. “

“Do the meditation, do the actual real things. Sometimes I think it's as simple as ... managing what can cause it, knowing what can cause it and trying to find your boundaries with it,” continued the reality star.