Prince Harry set to make 'heartbreaking' decision for Prince William

Prince Harry is expected to make another heartbreaking decision for his father King Charles and brother Prince William following the death of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes.



Princess Diana’s brother-in-law Lord Robert Fellowes died on Monday, aged 82, of undisclosed causes.

Now as the royals will likely be gathering soon for the major funeral, Prince Harry will not attend, according to his former friend.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Prince Harry’s former pal claimed the Duke will likely be skipping the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes as he does not want to escalate the ongoing feud with the Royal Family.

The insider told the publication: "The death will be a huge blow to the Spencer family.

"In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support Jane. Of course he would want to be there.

"It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan. But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama.”

The former friend went on saying, “It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it."

Lord Fellowes was also Private Secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth from 1990 to 1999.

He was married to Lady Jane Spencer, Princess Diana’s sister - and was a maternal first cousin of Ronald Ferguson, the father of Sarah Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Prince William alongwith other royals is expected to attend the funeral of his uncle.