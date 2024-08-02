Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for UK visit revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have halted their plans to find a home in the UK due to ongoing security issues, a source has revealed.



According to a latest report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to spend more time in the country, but Harry is unwilling to bring his family until he gets the security protection needed for his family.

A source close to the couple told The Express that Harry and Meghan were looking for a temporary home near Windsor this year, but the Duke’s fight for security has made the process longer.

"Harry really does want to spend more time in the UK but doesn’t feel comfortable doing that until the security issues have been ironed out,” they told the publication.

"He and Meghan planned on looking for a part-time home near Windsor this year and hoped that the appeals process would be heard before the end of July so that they could properly start their search.

"However, the court process seems to be taking its time,” the insider added.

Harry is engaged in an ongoing legal battle with the UK government over security arrangements for himself and his family after being denied taxpayer-funded security in 2020.

More recently, the Duke attempted to expedite the process and have the case heard by the end of July, but the judge refused his request and asked him to wait his turn.

"The time it's taking is rather unfortunate,” the insider added. "There were plans in motion to spend more time in the UK this year but seeing as there is still a big question mark over security, they [the Sussexes] don't feel confident in bringing the children over with them."