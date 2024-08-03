 
Geo News

Prince William branded an awful human

Prince William has just come under fire for the way he behaves in front of people

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Prince William branded an awful human
Prince William branded an awful human

Prince William has just been called out for the way he behaves because many consider him an a***.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she painted a candid picture and said, “The world can look a bit dark right now. War. Division. Childless cat ladies being scapegoated by a glowering, bearded vice-presidential grasper who exudes some serious SDE.”

“What we need so badly are stories that are warm of heart, stories which inspire and show us a nobler, better humanity.”

“This is not one of them” because “this is a story about a prince and a new book’s claims that when this prince is not spending his waking hours rhapsodising about biodynamic loo rolls and fixing homelessness, he has, at times, behaved like an arse.”

The expert who shared these accusations is royal biographer Robert Jobson who spoke to the Daily Mail and branded the heir ‘unappealing’.

“I have been told that, still concerned about the match, (William) sought assurances from the Queen that Harry’s bride would not be wearing any of Princess Diana’s jewellery, even though his own wife was allowed to wear it.”

Jennifer Lopez makes bold move with engagement ring on right hand video
Jennifer Lopez makes bold move with engagement ring on right hand
Adele faces major security breach hours before Munich show
Adele faces major security breach hours before Munich show
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gushes over John Cena
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gushes over John Cena
Ryan Reynolds teases Jamie Lee Curtis for Marvel remarks video
Ryan Reynolds teases Jamie Lee Curtis for Marvel remarks
Millie Bobby Brown declares Jake Bongiovi her 'forever home'
Millie Bobby Brown declares Jake Bongiovi her 'forever home'
Sam Asghari moves on after Britney Spears divorce: 'I'm dating'
Sam Asghari moves on after Britney Spears divorce: 'I'm dating'
Margot Robbie competing directly with Reese Witherspoon: Report video
Margot Robbie competing directly with Reese Witherspoon: Report
Marilyn Manson shares his 'art and vision' with latest music comeback video
Marilyn Manson shares his 'art and vision' with latest music comeback