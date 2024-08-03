Prince William branded an awful human

Prince William has just been called out for the way he behaves because many consider him an a***.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she painted a candid picture and said, “The world can look a bit dark right now. War. Division. Childless cat ladies being scapegoated by a glowering, bearded vice-presidential grasper who exudes some serious SDE.”

“What we need so badly are stories that are warm of heart, stories which inspire and show us a nobler, better humanity.”

“This is not one of them” because “this is a story about a prince and a new book’s claims that when this prince is not spending his waking hours rhapsodising about biodynamic loo rolls and fixing homelessness, he has, at times, behaved like an arse.”

The expert who shared these accusations is royal biographer Robert Jobson who spoke to the Daily Mail and branded the heir ‘unappealing’.

“I have been told that, still concerned about the match, (William) sought assurances from the Queen that Harry’s bride would not be wearing any of Princess Diana’s jewellery, even though his own wife was allowed to wear it.”