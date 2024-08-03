Prince Harry playing three-dimensional chess game with his father

Prince Harry has just been accused of playing three-dimensional chess game with his father, King Charles.

Comments of this nature have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she to referenced the accusations against Prince Harry relating to his blackmailing tendencies.

According to Ms Elser, “Interpreting Harry raising the same concerns about Meghan’s safety that he has been making for years as him trying to use Archie and Lili as ‘leverage’ requires assuming the 39-year-old is playing some sort of three-dimensional chess game with his father, and there is not a jot of evidence to back up the notion of Harry as cunningly manoeuvring his pawns (and children) around a checkerboard like the Gary Kasparov of family feuds.”

And in regards to the accusations against the royals, for their silence on the matter.

There was a point in time where the late Queen Elizabeth’s trusted aide Sir Edward Young stepped forward to and admitted the monarch did in fact push the Home Office to retain Prince Harry’s official security because it was of “paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family … that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain safe.”

Hence, in the eyes of Ms Elser this suggests, “far from blindly chucking Harry and Meghan to the wolves, Sir Edward’s letter suggests that the royal family was aware of the threats they face, writing.”