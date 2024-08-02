Brittany Mahomes flaunts her baby bump while being active during pregnancy

Brittany Mahomes is seemingly active during pregnancy number three.



It is pertinent to mention The Kansas City Current co-owner took it to Instagram to post two videos that showed her working out on Thursday while she gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump.

In her regards to her Instagram workout story, the mom-to-be spotted her orange sports bra and red sports pants with white sneakers. Moreover, her hair was tied in a ponytail at the back while her baby bump was visible.



As far as the second Instagram story is concerned, Brittany flaunted her baby bump in front of followers by donning the same workout outfit as she performed slow squats with her heels which rested upon a circular weight that lay flat on the ground.

Spears wrote around the clip, "Love a good burn out," while adding two applause emoji and a soundtrack of The Best Part by gardenstate and Bien.

Furthermore, Mahomes and her husband Patrick Mahomes announced that they are expecting their third child together on July 12.

As per People, they are also currently parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 20 months.