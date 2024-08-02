 
Geo News

Brittany Mahomes flaunts her baby bump while being active during pregnancy

Brittany Mahomes showcases her working out life on her IG stories during third pregnancy

By
Web Desk
|

August 02, 2024

Brittany Mahomes flaunts her baby bump while being active during pregnancy 

Brittany Mahomes is seemingly active during pregnancy number three.

It is pertinent to mention The Kansas City Current co-owner took it to Instagram to post two videos that showed her working out on Thursday while she gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump.

In her regards to her Instagram workout story, the mom-to-be spotted her orange sports bra and red sports pants with white sneakers. Moreover, her hair was tied in a ponytail at the back while her baby bump was visible.

As far as the second Instagram story is concerned, Brittany flaunted her baby bump in front of followers by donning the same workout outfit as she performed slow squats with her heels which rested upon a circular weight that lay flat on the ground.

Spears wrote around the clip, "Love a good burn out," while adding two applause emoji and a soundtrack of The Best Part by gardenstate and Bien.

Furthermore, Mahomes and her husband Patrick Mahomes announced that they are expecting their third child together on July 12.

As per People, they are also currently parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 20 months.

Jeremy Allen White counting his blessings after major blow: Source
Jeremy Allen White counting his blessings after major blow: Source
Jennifer Lopez makes bold move with engagement ring on right hand video
Jennifer Lopez makes bold move with engagement ring on right hand
Adele faces major security breach hours before Munich show
Adele faces major security breach hours before Munich show
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gushes over John Cena
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gushes over John Cena
Ryan Reynolds teases Jamie Lee Curtis for Marvel remarks video
Ryan Reynolds teases Jamie Lee Curtis for Marvel remarks
Millie Bobby Brown declares Jake Bongiovi her 'forever home'
Millie Bobby Brown declares Jake Bongiovi her 'forever home'
Sam Asghari moves on after Britney Spears divorce: 'I'm dating'
Sam Asghari moves on after Britney Spears divorce: 'I'm dating'
Margot Robbie competing directly with Reese Witherspoon: Report video
Margot Robbie competing directly with Reese Witherspoon: Report