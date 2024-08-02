Margot Robbie competing directly with Reese Witherspoon: Report

Margot Robbie and Reese Witherspoon have reportedly come face to face after Greta Gerwig’s Barbie success.



Recently, an insider shared with Life & Style that Margot and Reese have hidden drama, which sparked after Barbie’s “billion-dollar” success.

The source kicked off the discussion by claiming, “It’s no secret at Hello Sunshine or in Reese’s world that the success of Barbie obviated any need for a Legally Blonde 3.”

They also addressed how Margot Robbie’s Barbie “caused Reese and her team to tear up the game plan and, finally, thankfully, brainstorm some new ideas.”

“They tore up the script and came up with something new,” the insider continued.

Speaking of Reese’s production company Hello Sunshine, they also revealed, “Thank God Amazon loved it and green-lit it instantly, which they weren’t willing to do with Reese’s previous Blonde franchise extensions!”

“And Reese lives to fight another day, which is what she’s all about,” the insider declared.

“There’s still this open question with her relationship with Margot. Reese pointedly did not support the Barbie marketing movement, nor did her social circle,” they expressed before resigning from the chat.