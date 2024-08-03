 
Geo News

Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista plan new addition to family

The actor and his wife were unable to reach a committed decision

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista plan new addition to family
Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista plan new addition to family

Chris Evan and his wife can't decide whether to add a puppy or adopt an older dog.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the 43-year-old actor revealed that he and his wife Alba Baptista were unable to decide on a new addition to their family of three including their dog Dodger.

"The question becomes, do we do the puppy route, or do we adopt an older dog?” the Avengers star told the outlet.

"Anytime you see one of those stories about some eight or nine-year-old dog that gets adopted who's had a rough life, it just kills you. And so, to some degree, that's kind of what we've been thinking."

Despite their urge to welcome a new pet to their house, Evan said that they have not done it yet.

He went on to say, "We've always said, 'Well, maybe we'll just go down to the shelter,' and I'm like, 'Listen, do you really think we're going to walk down there and not leave with at least one dog?' There's no way. So if we make the decision to actually walk in the door, we're walking out with one."

He further added, "I wish I knew if it's what he (Dodger) wanted. I wish I could just ask him because he loves being around dogs.”

Matt Damon sick of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez drama: Source
Matt Damon sick of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez drama: Source
Kate Hudson shares insights into her ‘dreamy' vacation
Kate Hudson shares insights into her ‘dreamy' vacation
Christina Hall claps back at estranged Husband Josh post about ‘Hope'
Christina Hall claps back at estranged Husband Josh post about ‘Hope'
Charlie XCX, Billie Eilish make 'mindful' donation after 'Guess' music video
Charlie XCX, Billie Eilish make 'mindful' donation after 'Guess' music video
Megan Thee Stallion receives surprise at 2024 Lollapalooza show
Megan Thee Stallion receives surprise at 2024 Lollapalooza show
Hailey Bieber says no to drama amid Justin Bieber pregnancy: Report
Hailey Bieber says no to drama amid Justin Bieber pregnancy: Report
Britney Spears sparks concern as she returns back to ex Paul Soliz
Britney Spears sparks concern as she returns back to ex Paul Soliz
Carrie Underwood, Papa Roach team up for meaningful duet
Carrie Underwood, Papa Roach team up for meaningful duet