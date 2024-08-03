Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista plan new addition to family

Chris Evan and his wife can't decide whether to add a puppy or adopt an older dog.



In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the 43-year-old actor revealed that he and his wife Alba Baptista were unable to decide on a new addition to their family of three including their dog Dodger.

"The question becomes, do we do the puppy route, or do we adopt an older dog?” the Avengers star told the outlet.

"Anytime you see one of those stories about some eight or nine-year-old dog that gets adopted who's had a rough life, it just kills you. And so, to some degree, that's kind of what we've been thinking."

Despite their urge to welcome a new pet to their house, Evan said that they have not done it yet.

He went on to say, "We've always said, 'Well, maybe we'll just go down to the shelter,' and I'm like, 'Listen, do you really think we're going to walk down there and not leave with at least one dog?' There's no way. So if we make the decision to actually walk in the door, we're walking out with one."

He further added, "I wish I knew if it's what he (Dodger) wanted. I wish I could just ask him because he loves being around dogs.”