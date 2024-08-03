King Charles takes heartbreaking decision for Lilibet, Archie

King Charles has reportedly made a heartbreaking decision for his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to reports.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, the King has snubbed his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle as the monarch continues royal tradition of his mother late Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles has not invited the California-based royal couple and their children Archie and Lilibet to the Royal Family's summer gathering at Balmoral Castle this year.

According to Hello Magazine, the royal sources have confirmed Meghan and Harry have not been invited to spend the summer holidays with the monarch, which has been the case since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Balmoral was also the personal favourite place of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the Scottish castle on 8 September 2022.

King Charles has made the heartbreaking decision related to Archie and Lilibet amid claims he is ‘desperate’ to see them and hates the idea that they would not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be.