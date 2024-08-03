Princess Charlene gets emotional as palace shares exciting news

Princess Charlene of Monaco apparently got emotional as the palace shared an exciting news on Friday.



The palace shared the exciting news after Prince Albert presented the medals to the winners of the double sculls at the Vaires-sur-Marne water sports stadium on Thursday.

The Monaco palace shared photos of Prince Albert presenting the medals and said, “One hundred years after the third Olympic gold medal was picked up in the spring, in Paris, by John B. Kelly Sr, his maternal grandfather, Prince Albert II presented the gold medal this Thursday to the winners of the pair, at the Nautical Stadium of Vaires-sur-Marne.

“Romanians A.S. Cornea and M. Enache climbed the highest step of the podium, ahead of the Dutch M. Twellaar and S. Broenink (2nd) and the Irish D. Lynch and P. Doyle (3rd).”



It further said, “On this occasion, a reception was organized by the federation international rowing in the presence of CIO President Thomas Bach, World Rowing President Jean-Christophe Rolland and cousins of Prince Albert II.”